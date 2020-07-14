Baby refused burial in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH: A baby was refused burial at the Cemetery of Presbyterian Church, Umran Dairy in Ri Bhoi due to differences between two factions of the Church led by GT Lyngdoh and P Mynsong.

Wanrida Lyngdoh delivered her newborn baby at Bethany Hospital Shillong but the baby could not survive.

The family had earlier decided to conduct the funeral on Saturday.

However, the faction led by Lyngdoh refused to allow the funeral at Umran Dairy which compelled the families to report the matter to Umsning police outpost.

On Monday, after the intervention of a Magistrate from Ri Bhoi and the police from the Umsning police outpost, the matter was sorted out and the burial was finally allowed at the Cemetery of the Presbyterian Church, Umran Dairy.

However, the grieving families expressed anguish over the incident.

Headman of Umran Dairy, Lam Bina, while talking to media persons, said that the village cannot intervene as the cemetery belonged to the Church.

However, he said that the village had offered its own cemetery for the burial, but it was refused by the family.