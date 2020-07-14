DHS against stigmatisation of NEIGRIHMS employees

SHILLONG: In the wake of COVID-19 cases being reported from across the state, the state government has asked different localities as well as house owners in the city not to harass and stigmatise the employees of NEIGRIHMS or any other health workers from different hospitals.

Speaking to newsmen, Dr Aman War, DHS (MI), asserted that when NEIGRIHMS staff return to their homes from the hospital, the institute is certifying them as safe. The DHS informed that NEIGRIHMS is giving certificates to its employees when they go back home to state that they are safe. “There is no reason for anyone to disturb the employees”, he said. “Don’t glorify COVID and terrify people. In fact, we should terrify COVID by showing our big heart and cooperation with health workers,” he said. Asking people to do away with stigmatisation, War said that everyone should consider themselves as asymptomatic positive patient in order to protect themselves as well as others.

He maintained that hospitals are the safest place right now.

Meanwhile, NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr P Bhattacharya said that they have never stopped the dialysis services and 36 patients were given dialysis on Friday and Saturday last week.