MLA denies being part of jinxed wedding

SHILLONG: Umsning MLA Jason S. Mawlong, who was being trolled in the social media, has repudiated the charge that he was a part of the jinxed wedding held at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he affirmed that in no manner he had been a party or an attendee to the wedding ceremony. “My primary concern is my people, my constituents and I will not in any manner endanger them. This is to dispel all rumours and gossip about my being a part of the wedding party”, he said.

Earlier, Health Minister, AL Hek said that the government had no information about any MLA testing positive for COVID-19.

These clarifications came as social media went abuzz with outrageous comments that some of the MLAs attended the wedding ceremony at Greenwood Resort.