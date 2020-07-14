Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MLA denies being part of jinxed wedding

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Jason S. Mawlong

SHILLONG: Umsning MLA Jason S. Mawlong, who was being trolled in the social media, has repudiated the charge that he was a part of the jinxed wedding held at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara.
In a statement issued here on Monday, he affirmed that in no manner he had been a party or an attendee to the wedding ceremony. “My primary concern is my people, my constituents and I will not in any manner endanger them. This is to dispel all rumours and gossip about my being a part of the wedding party”, he said.
Earlier, Health Minister, AL Hek said that the government had no information about any MLA testing positive for COVID-19.
These clarifications came as social media went abuzz with outrageous comments that some of the MLAs attended the wedding ceremony at Greenwood Resort.

