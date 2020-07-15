2 arrested in Lawsohtun assault case

SHILLONG: In a breakthrough in the assault case at Lawsohtun, Shillong police on Tuesday arrested two residents of the same locality.

According to East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger the arrested persons have been identified as Augustine Lyngdoh Nongpyiur and Johnson Nongkhlaw, both hailing from Lawsohtun.

It may be mentioned that the police have registered a case under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons).

Earlier, Police had picked up a total 11 people for interrogation in relation to the grievous assault on six youths while they were playing basketball at Lawsohtun.