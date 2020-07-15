Call for action against wedding party

SHILLONG: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) Legislator Adelbert Nongrum has written to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma asking the state government to take punitive actions against the wedding party revellers at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara, Assam.

Nongrum said the government should entrust the job to the law enforcers to hold the violators accountable for their negligence.

He also said that the soaring cases of COVID-19 in the state warrants the disclosure of the patients’ names, which will be helpful for the state government and instill self-consciousness among the people about the virus.

He observed that the wedding incident at Khanapara has already led to escalation of the cases, while adding, “I appreciate the district administration for filing FIR relating to the wedding incident”.

The Police department has registered a case against the 41 people from Shillong for violating law and the health protocols by attending a wedding at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara last month.

Based on the directive of the government, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner on Sunday had filed the FIR by name against the group that drove to Guwahati on June 27 for the wedding. The case is registered with Sardar Police Station under Epidemic Diseases Act and Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

According to police, if the 41 persons contest the charges and are convicted in the court of law, they would be required to cough up an unspecified sum of money running into lakhs of rupees. Under the relevant law, there is no provision for imprisonment.