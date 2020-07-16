2 critical care cases in state

SHILLONG: The COVID-19 active cases in town is anticipated to rise significantly once the test report of those under quarantine now receive their test reports.

A significant majority of the 198 put under quarantine during the two-day lockdown, is likely to test positive. Government officials are keeping their fingers crossed.

So far most of those who tested COVID-19 positive which includes mainly those marriage returnees and their primary and high risk contacts have been asymptomatic.

The majority of BSF personnel too are asymptomatic informed Dr A War, DHS.

Dr War said the recovery rate for COVID infected persons in Meghalaya was over 80% in the past but since the number of active cases has gone up mainly because of BSF and marriage party returnees the recovery rate may have dipped. But it is likely to go up once those under quarantine are re-tested and complete their quarantine.

Meanwhile Commissioner and Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar informed that only two COVID positive patients are in the critical care unit of NEIGRIHMS. They include a senior officer of the Geological Survey of India and a BSF personnel.

Both of them suffer from previous ailments of diabetes and other co-morbid conditions. However both are stable, Kumar informed.

Kumar also stated that every person that tests COVID positive does not necessarily need to be hospitalised, more so if the person is asymptomatic. If the facilities at home allow for complete quarantine and the infected person is stable he/she is best looked after at home. This is especially important if the contagion continues to rage and infect large numbers of people, Kumar stated.