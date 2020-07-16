Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya observes Garo Labour Corps Day

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya observed the 69th Garo Labour Corps Day today, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

‘Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the 69th Garo Labour Corps Day in honour of our Garo forefathers, who offered their service in #WorldWarI in France,’ Sangma tweeted.

This day is celebrated to mark the safe arrival of the members of the Corps to their land and in fond memory of those who sacrificed their life doing noble works as recruits of the 69th Garo Labour Corps during the First World War in France.

 

