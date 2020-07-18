5 conferred youth award

SHILLONG: Paving way for the youths in the state to become leaders like the legendary patriot, U Tirot Sing Syiem, the National People’s Youth Front (NPYF) conferred the ‘U Tirot Sing Syiem Youth Achievement Award’ to five persons at the State Convention Centre in Hotel Pinewood here on Friday.

The awards were given away to commemorate the 185th death anniversary of the freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing.

The ‘National Youth Awardees’ included Kitboklang Nongphlang, Scaletty Lawriniang, Pranab Pariat, Empower Warbah and Andreas H Marwein.

The award aims to give due recognition to the youth to encourage them to continue their services to society and become role models for future generations. Chief Minister and national president of the National People’s Party (NPP), Conrad K Sangma was the chief guest on the occasion. Other who were present include James K Sangma, national general secretary of the NPP, Nickey Nongkhlaw, national working president, NPYF, East Khasi Hills vice president, NPP, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, and other party workers.

The event was held in strict accordance to COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms.

In his address, the chief minister said that the courage and contribution of U Tirot Sing to the state should not be forgotten.

“U Tirot Sing Syiem was not only a freedom fighter of Meghalaya but also one of the greatest freedom fighters of India. The supreme sacrifice made by him is something that must be inculcated into the hearts and minds of every youth in the state,” Conrad said, while lauding the initiative of the NPYF.

Congratulating the awardees, Conrad said, “We need to promote and recognise more talented youths as they are the backbone of the nation and the state. The NPYF is doing a magnificent job by organising an event which recognises youth.”

Meanwhile, NPP national secretary James K Sangma, while lauding the NPYF’s initiative and congratulating the five awardees, said that little is known about how the heroes liberated the Khasi and Garo people from the clutches of British imperialism.

“While history abounds with tales of the valour and sacrifice of men and women fighting for independence from the British in mainland India, the world knows little about the great sacrifices made by our heroes to defend, protect and liberate the Khasi and Garo people from the clutches of British imperialism,” James said.

Speaking on COVID-19, James stated that the pandemic has ignited many debates and conversations on who the actual heroes are.

Others who spoke on the occasion included FKJGP general secretary Dundee Khongsit besides one of the awardees Pranab Pariat.

In the musical front, the audience was treated with performances by well-known artistes Desmond Sunn and Lamphang Syiemlieh. Lamphang also happens to be the 9th descendant of U Tirot Sing Syiem.

Lamphang performed a song written by his late grandmother for the 120th death anniversary of the freedom fighter in 1954 in Mairang.