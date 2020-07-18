Govt takes up WKH highway collapse with MoRTH

SHILLONG: Two days after a portion of National Highway 127 B connecting Nongstoin-Tura in West Khasi Hills caved in, the state government on Friday referred the matter to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Cracks developed on the highway at Nongshram village in West Khasi Hills earlier this week following incessant rain. A portion of the road eventually collapsed on Wednesday, photos of which went viral on the social media.

An official of the PWD (NH) on Friday said that the department has made temporary arrangements to divert traffic. “We are also looking at an option of temporary realignment as we have been told that there is a village road of 2-3 kilometres which can be used,” the official said.

Stating that vigil is being maintained in the area to ensure that traffic is not disrupted, the official said that the matter has been referred to the MoRTH.

Making it clear that repairs cannot be undertaken during the rainy season, the official said that a detailed study would be done to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in future.