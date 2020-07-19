COVID shadow over Natl Games

SHILLONG: The COVID-19 situation in the state could put paid to the government’s efforts to quicken infrastructure-building for National Games 2022.

Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, too, admitted that the prevailing situation in the country and the state has affected the efforts.

Stating that the Ministry of Social Justice has already agreed to sanction an amount of Rs 200 crore for the disability stadium, he, however, added that due to the prevailing situation the central government is also forced to focus on other sectors and citizens.

“If things get back to normal we will pursue the matter and the Chief Minister is also discussing it,” Lyngdoh added.

Asserting that the state government is serious about the Games, Lyngdoh added that it is continuously working to ensure that the infrastructure as per schedule. “We are working 24×7 to ensure everything is completed”, he said.

It may be mentioned that although the state government has been making claims that the work is on, there are apprehensions whether preparations would be completed on time as very little work is visible on the ground.