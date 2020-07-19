Hek tests negative

SHILLONG: Health Minister AL Hek tested negative for COVID-19 in the rapid antigen test at Mawpat on Saturday.

Around 500 people from the locality were taken for the random testing.

It may be mentioned that the government has initiated the random testing in localities in the vicinity of the BSF campus. Random tests were also carried out in Umpling and Nongmysong areas earlier this week. A total of 547 samples were collected from Umpling and another 1001 from Nongmensong during the rapid testing. One person was tested positive at Umpling during the random testing. The four suspected cases in Umpling have come out negative in the RT-CPR test.