Normalcy yet to return to Keating Road

SHILLONG: Though there are no COVID patients residing at Keating Road, fear among the residents has affected normalcy in the area.

Recently, 10 members of a family who came from Bihar to Keating Road after a marriage ceremony tested positive and they were taken to a corona care centre.

Later, the buildings belonging to the family were sealed.

The thin crowd at Keating Road, which has many vehicle showrooms and repair shops, is also due to the odd-even numbers implemented for the business establishments in the area.

Shops selling spare parts of the vehicles also wore deserted look on Saturday and many shopkeepers expressed concern over slump in business.

The Keating Road Welfare Organisation (KRWO) president JL Das has allayed fears of the people by saying that the area is safe.

“There was a general fear after the sealing of the buildings but there is a need to create awareness to dispel the fear”, Das said.

He said the area was sanitised on Saturday and the KRWO has also engaged two persons to ensure maintaining of cleanliness.

Das also said implementation of odd-even numbers for shops and the decreasing purchasing power of the people have affected the business in the area.