SHILLONG: DHS (MI) Director Aman War has assured that there is no community spread of COVID-19 although the Health department will continue with contact tracing.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he allayed all fears saying there is no community spread among the residents near BSF campus, Umpling.

As for random tests, War said, “Ultimately, we will not rely only on tests, but on the wisdom and knowledge of doctors as well”.

He said that there was apprehension in Umpling after the wife of a BSF personnel tested positive for the virus. However, other residents were found negative.

In Mawpat, near the BSF camp, there are positive cases in some households and those infected have been asked to be quarantined while contact tracing is being done.

“We will continue with the contact tracing as we do not know the behaviour of the virus”, he said.