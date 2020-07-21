21 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: As many as 21 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Meghalaya till 9 AM on Tuesday. Total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 416.

Out of these 13 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills (EKH) District including one IAF personnel, two CRPF personnel and one BSF personnel, according to the state Health Department.

Seven new cases were reported from Ri Bhoi district while one case was reported from West Jaintia Hills.

Out of the 416 active cases 355 are in EKH, 42 in Ri Bhoi district, 12 in West Garo Hills, one in West Jaintia Hills, one in East Jaintia Hills, one in South West Garo Hills, two South Garo Hills, one East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

So far, 70 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the state which has so far reported four deaths.