Assam Rifles to set up COVID testing facility

SHILLONG: In what may be a major relief to the state government, the Assam Rifles has decided to set up its own testing centre for COVID-19.

Informing this after the daily review meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said the decision of the Assam Rifles will make things easier when it comes to testing of samples.

Tynsong clarified that necessary approval for the testing centre would be given by the ICMR and not by the state government.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the Assam Rifles communicated their decision to Chief Secretary, MS Rao during a meeting on Tuesday. Different wings of the armed forces attended the meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in view of the spike of COVID-19 cases in the state. The BSF, meanwhile, had a separate meeting with the chief secretary.

“The armed forces have taken serious note of the rise in positive cases in the state. They have assured to keep their forces in the safest place,” Tynsong said.