CM’s resolve to improve next SSLC results

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has committed his government’s resolve to bring about a perceptible improvement in the next year’s SSLC exams and one concrete step in that direction would be to identify under-performing schools and do hands-holding.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Chief Minister said that the disappointing result in this year’s SSLC exams was a matter of serious concern. “We have discussed this matter several times and it requires improvement in grass roots sector even as we are seeing several challenges”, Sangma said.

Sangma maintained that the government long time ago had decided to ensure that secondary schools which were putting up poor performance would be identified and appropriate support would be extended to such schools. “We will have to ensure that proper reporting system is created and ensure that syllabi which number of schools cannot compete are completed on time, the chief minister added.

The statement of the chief minister came in the wake of this year’s SSLC pass percentage having declined to a dismal 50.31 per cent.

The pass percentage for the regular candidates was 75 while the pass percentage of private candidates with tests was 41.29. For private candidates without tests, the percentage was an abysmal 25.29.