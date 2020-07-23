GSMC alleges illegal land settlement to migrants

TURA: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) has submitted a complaint to GHADC CEM, Dipul R Marak alleging a government official of playing the role of a middleman in illegal land settlement to illegal migrants from Assam.

According to the committee, the illegal activity is taking place at Bollonggre A’king under Hallidayganj Police station in West Garo Hills. In the complaint, it has been alleged that several illegal migrants had managed to obtain forged nokma documents and pattas with the help of the said official who is allegedly based at Ampati in South West Garo Hills, leading to their settlement in the a’king.

The committee urged the GHADC to take immediate action in this regard by cancelling the pattas already issued and evicting the illegal settlers.