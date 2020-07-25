Archer brings the X-factor, says Brathwaite

London: Former West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite feels that Jofra Archer brings to England what Kevin Pietersen did. Brathwaite said that every team needs a player who will do things his way and perform at the same time and Archer and Pietersen are similar in that manner.

“There’s the traditional English way of doing it by the book, but all good teams need the X-factor for success at the highest level. I think he brings that X-factor. to the team.. just like Kevin Pietersen brought that X-factor,” said Brathwaite.

“While you’re hoping that the majority of the team are 75% consistent and they do everything by the book — they are always early, they eat right, they do this and they do that — you do need that rogue.”

Archer had been dropped for the second Test after he was found to have violated the bio-security protocols in place.

He completed his mandatory self-quarantine period and returned for the final Test that starts Friday. (IANS)