More docs test positive

SHILLONG: Following the coronavirus infection of a senior anesthesiologist at Civil Hospital on Wednesday, two other doctors from Nazareth Hospital and NEIGRIHMS were tested positive on Friday.

Sources said that the affected patient in Nazareth is a junior doctor and he is awaiting RT-PCR test. The doctor is currently undergoing self-quarantine.

An Orthopaedic doctor from NEIGRIHMS has also tested positive.

Nazareth not sealed

The Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department has informed that information is being circulated on WhatsApp and social media that Nazareth Hospital has been sealed in view of detection of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.

In statement, the government said that such reports are incorrect and rumours.

The government said that the hospital with its team of dedicated doctors and staff is equipped to handle both COVID-19 as well as normal patients by observing all precautionary measures and added that there is no need for the public to be concerned about the safety of the patients as well as the general public.

Stating that the hospital will continue to provide emergency services 24 x7 and OPD services will also continue as usual, the commissioner and secretary appealed to the public that the staff of the hospital should be allowed to attend to their duties as well as to return to their respective homes and no obstruction should be caused to healthcare workers for discharging their duties.