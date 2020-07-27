Jaiaw youth sets trend by voluntary disclosure of COVID infection

SHILLONG: Defying fears of stigmatisation and setting a trend, a young man from Jaiaw Lumsyntiew here, on Saturday created a flutter when he voluntarily made public that he had tested Covid-positive .

Using social media, Meban Wahlang showed exemplary courage of conviction and went on to ask all who had been in contact with him to also get tested. In a climate that is bewilderingly ambiguous and where the Government is speaking in riddles about those testing Covid positive, Meban has broken the silence surrounding Covid -19 and reminded everyone that they should be prepared for anyone can contact the infection.

To honour this Covid warrior, the Shillong Chamber Choir dedicated a song “Make me A Channel of Your Peace,” to him and wished him speedy recovery.

The Government’s stance of non-disclosure of names of those testing Covid-positive even while their numbers are on the rise has created unnecessary tension for many. People are now demanding that the names be made public. A lecturer of a certain college in the city who had visited Nazareth Hospital for a health check up three days ago told this correspondent, “Now, after learning that ‘one’ doctor from Nazareth Hospital has tested Covid positive I am worried if I had met the same doctor.”

Since coming from his check-up he has been going to college to assist with admissions and has therefore met several other colleagues and students. Now he wonders if he should be quarantined or if he should go for testing.

In another housing apartment, it is learnt that a lady who had visited friends in that apartment tested Covid positive. Now should the friends she met at the apartment report for testing? No one knows for sure how many other people the Covid positive lady met.

The doctor from Civil Hospital, an anesthetist who tested Covid positive two days ago has about 800 contacts. A clarification from the Administration of Civil Hospital on Sunday says that all 800 contacts and their contacts have been tested and found negative. That’s some consolation. The question that many are asking is whether the Government has the logistics to reach out to all the contacts of all who have are testing or have tested positive. Why is the Government shying away from disclosing names in the interest of the general public?

The college lecturer said, “If I know who the doctor is who tested positive, I can on my own volition go for a test. Now I have to wait for the doctor to give the names of all his contacts and by the time the contract tracing begins the contacts may have passed on the virus to many others. This is how the community spread begins.”

This correspondent spoke to the DHS, Dr A War about the public demand to make the names of Covid positive persons public.

Dr War’s response is medical ethics do not allow doctors to reveal what disease a patient suffers from. In case we make the names of those testing Covid positive public some may be aggrieved and even approach a court of law.”

Dr War cited the example of Meban Wahlang and said that if those testing positive themselves come out and declare it publicly, it is much better for all concerned.

When asked why in the case of a pandemic there cannot be different yardsticks adopted, Dr War said in no state had the name of anyone testing positive been made public.

Dr Warr said now that with the 3-day lockdown and containment of different localities in place, the Government is sure that the number of cases will fall and contact tracing is possible. “we cannot forget that there are many recoveries too.

“The Government of course informs the respective Dorbar Shnong if anyone tests Covid positive. Once the Shnong is informed, generally everyone in that Shnong also gets to know,” Dr War said.