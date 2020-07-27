Longer lockdown plea

SHILLONG: The Federation of Khasi States on Monday asked the government to consider a two-week statewide lockdown to try and stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call came hours ahead of the three-day lockdown of Shillong agglomeration scheduled to begin from Sunday midnight and on a day the number of active cases rose to 562.

In a letter addressed jointly to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the Chairman, The Grand Council of Chiefs of Meghalaya, and Adviser & Spokesperson, Federation of Khasi States, John F Kharshiing, reasoned that such a measure was required to “contain, isolate and defeat the speed at which the coronavirus is spreading in the state”.

He said that considering the massive contact tracing that is ongoing in a number of localities and districts, the Federation of Khasi States and a number of traditional chiefs from all over have expressed their serious concerns over the “alarming situation” in the state.

“The challenges faced by the State Government in enforcing compliance due to the difficult behavioural challenges faced by the general public provides no other option than the alternative to strongly urge the Government of Meghalaya to consider a two weeks complete lockdown in the entire state of Meghalaya so as to effectively contain, isolate and defeat the speed at which the coronavirus is spreading in the state”, the letter stated.

It said people of the state would be willing to endure such interim hardship in the interest of the overall benefit of their own safety given the stark reality that presently there is no vaccine or medicine to treat or cure people from this deadly virus. “A two weeks lockdown may sound harsh, but again not considering aggressive and quick early decisions may lead to loss of more precious lives. Desperate times call for desperate measures. A two weeks lockdown will help to bring down the graphic curve of positive cases which is indicatively on the rise”, it said.