No community spread of COVID in state: Govt

SHILLONG: The Health department has clarified that as per its assessment, despite spiralling cases of COVID positive cases during the last few days there has been no community transmission in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department defined the term “community transmission” of COVID- 19 virus as “community transmission means that the COVID-19 virus has become so widespread in a community that it gets difficult, if not impossible, to determine who is passing on the infection to whom”.

However, in case of Meghalaya, the clusters of most cases had been identified through extensive contract tracing exercise and the remaining ones would soon be identified as the contact tracing exercise was underway.

With respect to the few Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases from Shillong (detected in H Gordon Roberts Hospital) and initially RT-PCR tested positive cases from Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills and Amlarem, West Jaintia Hills, it was informed that they were later tested negative in the rapid antigen test as well as the RT-PCR test.

“Moreover, all their primary contacts have been traced and tested and most of their results have been tested negative. Some results are still awaited. Hence, the possibility of community transmission, by definition as mentioned, in the area of Khliehriat and Amlarem can be ruled out,” the statement said.

The total number of active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday is 547 while the confirmed number of cases in the state stands at 738.

Out of the 547 cases, BSF, CRPF and Armed Forces account for 285 cases (52%) while there are 262 active cases among civilians (48%).

Incidentally, the number of cases among the civilian population in East Khasi Hills has been increasing rapidly in the last few days whereas, initially, the cases were mostly confined to the BSF and Armed Forces.

On Saturday, East Khasi Hills district recorded 54 cases including 48 civilians and six from BSF.

On Sunday the situation saw a slight improvement with nine civilians, including returnees, testing positive in the district while others were from BSF, CRPF and Armed Forces.

Out of the 32 new cases in the district on Monday, 19 civilians, 12 BSF personnel and one from the Armed Forces tested positive.

Out of the 443 cases in East Khasi Hills, 243 are from the BSF, 26 are Armed Forces personnel and 174 are non-BSF (others), a press statement issued by the DHS said on Monday.

) West Khasi Hills has three cases (all non-BSF); Ri Bhoi has 52 cases (43 non-BSF and nine Armed Forces); West Jaintia Hills has ten cases (all non-BSF); East Jaintia Hills has 15 cases (all non-BSF); West Garo Hills has 16 cases (seven BSF and nine non-BSF); South West Garo Hills has four cases (non-BSF); South Garo Hills (2 non-BSF), East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills (one non-BSF each).

A total of 156 patients have recovered from the virus in the state.