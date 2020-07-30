572 active COVID-19 positive cases in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: In the wake of detection of two more new COVID-19 positive cases and recovery of two more patients, the total number of active COVID-19 positive cases in Meghalaya now stands at 572.

Out of the active cases maximum number of 478 cases – 241 are among BSF personnel, 34 among armed forces and 203 others – have been reported from East Khasi Hills (EKH) district.

Ri Bhoi district has reported 44 COVID-19 positive cases, WKH 4, WJH 14, EJH 15, WGH 13, SWGH 4.

Of the two new positive cases detected till 10 AM on Thursday on is from EKH and other from WJH.

Two BSF personnel in EKH have recovered from the disease.