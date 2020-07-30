Doctor held for sexually abusing teenager at clinic

NONGSTOIN/ SHILLONG: A doctor was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually abusing a teenager at his clinic in Mairang market.

The incident has led to an uproar with the NGOs demanding action against the accused, Dr Ayam Sunil Khuman.

Police said after his arrest, he was brought to Nongstoin women’s police station on Wednesday for further interrogation.

The accused had earlier worked at Holy Cross Hospital.

Later, he set up a clinic at Pyndengumiong, Mairang.

Sources from Mairang said that the doctor had taken pictures of the private body parts of the girl.

As per information, the doctor is also blamed for molesting other patients besides the victim. However, Mairang police said that it did not receive such complaints.

The Superintendent of Police, West Khasi Hills, HG Lyngdoh, said a case under POCSO Act was registered against the doctor.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Students’ Union, Mairang Circle and Civil Society Women’s Organisation have condemned the doctor. ) “Such a doctor, who misuses his position, should not get bail”, the CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing, said in a statement, while lauding the efforts of those who helped the victim besides the prompt action of the police in arresting the accused.

“Sexual abuse of children is a heinous crime which needs to be effectively addressed so that children are safe and not hounded by such perpetrators”, the statement said.

The North East Network also condemned the incident.