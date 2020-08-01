DC files 4 more FIRs against wedding revellers

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War has filed FIRs against four more people who attended the infamous wedding ceremony at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara, on June 27.

War on Friday confirmed that she has filed four FIRs in addition to the FIRs filed against 35 individuals earlier.

She said that the FIRs detail the list of violations by the wedding group, one of which was that 39 people went to the wedding ceremony against only five passes issued by the district administration.

Permits were issued to only five vehicles but altogether 11 vehicles were used by the wedding revellers.

War also informed that no return pass was issued for the attendants but they still came back.

She said that the district administration would plan its next move after completion of police investigation.