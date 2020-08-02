Civil hospital OPD to shut for two days

SHILLONG: The Out Patient Department (OPD) of Shillong Civil Hospital will be closed during the next two days (Sunday and Monday) for decontamination and sanitisation of the whole hospital.

Shillong Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. S.S. Nongbri said that they will again do the contact tracing of the staff of the hospital once again and also of the patient and also attendant of the patient during these two days.

According to him, they will do the test of the staff who were yet to be tested during this period.

“I have issued an order to all the doctors, staff and nursing superintendent not to allow the attendant and patient to be discharged from civil hospital until the contact tracing is completed,” Dr. Nongbri who is also the Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) stated.

While requesting the public to bear with the hospital authorities, he said that they are continuing with the emergency services. “

“We will be testing all patients who come for emergency services for COVID-19 with the rapid antigen test,” JDHS said.