Residents caught between two localities

SHILLONG: A ‘containment zone’ notice near a locality in Mawblei has confused residents who are complaining that the notice is “misleading and creating trouble for the residents of Mawblei”.

A few residents whom The Shillong Times spoke to said the side of the road where the notice is pasted on a tree falls under Laitkor and the other side is Madanrting. “But this is leading to confusion and people think our locality is also under containment zone,” said Amita Sangma, who lives in the locality.

Some like Ajina Myrthong are caught between containment and no-containment and are losing livelihood. Myrthong’s vegetable shop in a rented space is on the Laitkor side and her house, which is rented too, is in Mawblei. So she does not qualify for any benefit. “My landlord almost threw my family out. I have to pay rent and look after my seven children,” she said.

When pointed out, Leonard Arun Mawrie, headman and chairman of Dorbar Laitkor-Pyllun, explained the containment area demarcation. He said the area falls under Laitkor-Nongdaneng that is entirely a containment zone.

“It is true there are no primary contacts or positive cases in that area but we have to put up the notice as per the protocol given by the district administration. But it is okay for the residents of Mawblei on the other side to go out, go to the market or open shops,” said Mawrie. There are four Dorbar Shnong under Laitkor — Nongdaneng, Rngi, Mawrie and Mawrie Lumheh. In Nongdaneng itself, the number of primary contacts is nearly 80, of which six have tested positive. Test reports of two are yet to come. The remaining people have tested negative in the first round.

“The district administration and the Health Department told us that the second test will be done shortly.

We have requested the authorities to conduct antigen and rapid tests in the locality,” said Mawrie.

Residents’ plight

There are many residents, like Sanbor Nongrang, living on the Laitkor side near Mawblei who are not getting any ration. They are mostly daily wage earners and have large families to support. “We have no job now and hence no money. How can we pay for ration? So far, we have got no ration,” said Nongrang, who worked in a cement shop.

When informed about the plight, Mawrie said, “Ration is distributed every 14 days from the CM Care Fund to those people who are quarantined. For others, there is no provision. Our COVID team volunteers are collecting lists from households and bringing them ration. Now, the dorbar is paying for this but the residents have to give back the money when they get back their jobs after the containment period.”

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner in the containment orders had informed about formation of teams to provide essential items and facilitate medical requirements.

Mawrie said the Dorbar has spoken to the local MLA (Lambor Malngniang) about opening the fair price shops in Laitkor from where people with ration cards can procure ration.