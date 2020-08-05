Ganesh Das probe report submitted

SHILLONG: The Ganesh Das Hospital has submitted its report on denial of admission to a pregnant woman from a containment area recently.

The hospital had come under flak for refusing to admit the woman from Mawlai Mawtawar. She was admitted later on the same day after a hue and cry was raised and she delivered the bay, which, however, died soon after.

“We have already submitted the report to the government. I will not be able to divulge details of the report,” DHS (MI) Dr Aman War told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said that the report has not held anyone responsible for the incident. “There is no fault of anyone,” Dr War said.

Earlier, the government had issued show cause notice to the hospital asking it to explain the reasons for such insensitivity.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission had also taken cognizance and issued a notice to the state government asking to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 30 days.

“The inquiry as per the directive of the MHRC will be done by the state government. I have not received any official communication from the Commission,” Dr War said.

Meanwhile, he informed that all the containment zones have now been converted into micro-containment zones.

“We have now sealed only the houses which have positive cases,” he said.