Baichung group behind attack

From Our Correspondent

Tura: Thursday night’s brutal attack on the home of a police constable resulting in bullet injuries to the father and daughter at Rimrangpara village is said to have been planned and carried out by GNLA ‘area commander’ Baichung Momin.

The militant leader hailing from Chokpot region of South Garo Hills has of late been the most proactive of the outfit’s senior cadres operating throughout the southern belt starting from Baghmara and extending to Purakhasia in West Garo Hills.

He was instrumental in planning the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a police constable deployed for duty with the Gambegre branch of the State Bank of India a few weeks ago.

The killing of a village nokma deep inside Chokpot on the foothills of Nokrek mountain range, attack on the Chokpot block office and exploding of grenades inside its premises during the outfit’s two-day Garo Hills bandh a couple of months ago, laying of ambush on a police patrol party that failed to succeed and the kidnapping of a hindi teacher from Sibbari border village, abduction of a former police inspector and politician from Dalu are just some of the crimes that have been attributed to Baichung.

The group is believed to operate in a small number of 7 to 9 cadres moving frequently from one place to another.