Section 144 Cr. PC clamped along Indo-Bangla border

GUWAHATI: Apprehending sneaking in of extremist elements from Bangladesh to Cachar, illegal smuggling of commodities and illegal infiltration, the district administration has clamped Section 144 CrPC within a belt of one km radius of Indo-Bangladesh border.

In an order issued to this effect here on Tuesday, District Magistrate, Keerthi Jalli said Section 144 has been promulgated to prevent extremist elements from crossing over to Cachar from Bangladesh to create law and order problem.

Jalli said that based on information there is likelihood of illegal export of commodities and cattle from the district to Bangladesh through the border, including illegal infiltration. “If these illegal activities are allowed to take place they are likely to cause disturbance, and immediate prevention and speedy remedy to stop these illegal activities are desirable,” stated Jalli.

The order prohibits the movement of individuals between sunset to sunrise within one km belt of Indo-Bangla international border.

It prohibits the movement of persons on the river Surma and on its high banks within the limit of the territory under actual control of India between sunset to sunrise.

The order disallows plying of boats in the river Surma for fishing purpose.

Permission for fishing will, however, be given to the local people by the Circle Officer, Katigorah for their personal consumption only after obtaining necessary permission from the lessees. “Such permissions have to be endorsed to the District Magistrate, Cachar and Commandant, Ist Bn.BSF, Dholcherra,” the order stated.

The order also prohibits carrying any quantity of sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, salt and other items by vehicle or any other modes of transport within 5 km belt inside the district boundary of Cachar along Bangladesh border between sunset to sunrise. However, permit may be issued by the concerned Circle Officer.

It, however, exempts state and central government employees on duty in the border areas from the purview.

The order that comes into force with immediate effect shall remain in force for the next two months from the date of order.