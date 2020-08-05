Section 144 imposed in parts of Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Cr.PC and prohibited assembly of more than five persons in areas under the jurisdiction of Bharalumukh, Fatasil Ambari, Gorchuk, and Azara Police Station without prior permission from competent authorities with immediate effect.

The decision has been made as some specified and unspecified persons or groups of persons or organizations or associations are likely to disturb the normal functioning of offices, movement of public, and flow of traffic in parts of West Police District of Guwahati.

It has been apprehended that such groups are planning or carry out agitation or shouting of slogans which may cause a breach of peace and public order causing disturbance or interruption of peaceful movement of traffic and also normal functioning in Guwahati city.