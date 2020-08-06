Magisterial inquiry sought into ongoing road construction

TURA: Mindikgre Regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma along with the local Karukol unit has demanded a magisterial inquiry into the ongoing construction of the Karukol-Nengkong-Emangre to Nokatgre PMGSY road alleging the use of sub standard materials.

In their complaint to the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the union also informed that while four timber bridges have been demolished in connection with the ongoing construction, the company in charge of the works has failed to construct temporary subways causing unspeakable hardships to the commuters.

“The road is a lifeline for the people as it is important for trade and commerce. Besides, during this time of pandemic, it is especially important for transportation of essential commodities and during medical emergencies,” it said, while urging the DC to treat the matter as utmost importance.