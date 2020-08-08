AICC stirs, meet with MLAs on Monday

From C K Nayak

NEW DELHI: After sleeping over inertia in the party in Meghalaya, AICC has called a meeting of the party MLAs on Monday to ascertain the views of the disgruntled legislators for a possible change of guard.

The AICC General Secretary, Luninzo Faleiro informed all the MLAs to have a meeting over Zoom on Monday afternoon to sort out the issues. He will take view of each legislator including those who dashed off the letter to party President Sonia Gandhi for replacing PCC President, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh.

In a sudden move, some MLAs of Congress party in Meghalaya had urged the party high command to remove Dr Lyngdoh from the post of PCC President and appoint former Speaker Charles Pyngrope in his place if the party wants to revive and come back to power next Assembly polls. In a signed letter to Sonia Gandhi, the MLAs said that Dr Lyngdoh is mostly away from Shillong and is not able to give time for the party.

Faleiro might have meetings with other leaders and party’s frontal units before taking any decision, party sourest said. Block Level Units, District Level Units, Mahila Congress, NSUL Meghalaya Youth Congress and senior members of the party and other Frontal organisation members are said to be all for a change in the PCC leadership.

The Congress party feels that if it remains united in action, it can wrest power from the NPP-led combine in 2023 assembly polls. Unlike in other states no Congress MLAs, barring M M Danggo, has left party in the last two years.

Meanwhile, Pyngrope has said that he was ready to take over as the president of the party if the party high command wants him to, our reporter adds.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, he said, “I am ready to take up the job since I am presently serving as the district president of Shillong city and AICC secretary in charge of Manipur. I don’t feel taking this responsibility will have any major burden on my present situation.

One must remember when you take any leadership role you must fulfill it to the best of your ability. We must remember that you are doing the job for the party and not for yourself,” Pyngrope who is also the party MLA from Nongthymmai constituency told reporters here today.

Admitting that discussions were held with the CLP leader, Dr. Mukul Sangma and few of the MLAs also wanted a change in the leadership of the party,

Pyngrope said that the matter discussed in the CLP meeting held on June 17 last where all MLAs of the party were present and a letter was also written to the general secretary in charge and AICC president, Sonia Gandhi in this regard.

To question on how he would ensure that the MLAs do not leave the party as there are speculations that many want to leave the party, Pyngrope said ”if I am the party president then it will be my duty to ensure that the MLAs do not leave the party. I have a plan and that plan will be unfolded once I assume the responsibility as the president of the MPCC”.