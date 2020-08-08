Developed By: iNFOTYKE

HS Shylla no more

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
SHILLONG: Maverik politician, former Minister and ex-CEM  of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) HS Shylla (66) died on Friday morning at a private Hospital here, following a cardiac arrest.
He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last 41 days.
His funeral will be held on August 9 at 1 pm at the local church cemetery in Mawblei.
Shylla won the Assembly elections in 1988 and 1993 and represented Nongkrem Assembly Constituency. He was also elected thrice as MDC (1984-1989, 2004-2009 and  2016-2019).  He served as the CEM of KHADC twice.
He had also served as Deputy Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly, a Cabinet Minister, the Chairman of the Meghalaya State Law Commission, the Co-Chairman of the Meghalaya State Planning Board, among others.
Shylla had drafted a controversial legislation to deny tribal rights to those who were born out of mixed marriages. This has triggered angry response from some sections of the community.

