It’s Conrad Sangma’s brother-in law!

SHILLONG: It’s now established that the mystery accident’s vehicle owner has a VVIP connection. He is the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The luxurious Jeep Rubicon, which had lost control and damaged a shop near Malki point in Shillong, was brought from Kolkata two months back.

Anirban Roy, Sales Manager of Celica Automobiles, confirmed that the vehicle was bought by Conrad’s brother-in-law Sanjay A Sangma of Meghalaya around two months back. When contacted, Sanjay too confirmed that it was his vehicle and it is at home and in good condition.

“Accidents do happen and the vehicle is at my home and in good condition,” he said.

In another related development, the shop at Malki point that was damaged after a Jeep Rubicon was rammed into it, is being repaired by its owner.

When contacted on Friday, the owner said that they were paid Rs 80,000. “We accepted it as the police said that the shop will be repaired by the person(s) concerned”.

The shop owner said that they were called to the Laitumkhrah police station on Sunday to reach a compromise.

The police reportedly said that the driver is a Garo who was on his way to Garo Hills.

The shop owners came to know about the incident at 1:15 am and when the driver fled the scene when they reached the spot.