Active COVID19 cases in Meghalaya stands at 642

SHILLONG: With detection of 23 new COVID-19 cases and in the wake of recovery of seven more patients, the number of active cases in Meghalaya now stands at 642.

Out of the active case maximum 433 cases are in East Khasi Hills (EKH) district, 92 in Ri Bhoi district, 82 in West Garo Hills.

The new cases have been detected in East Khasi Hills (11), West Khasi Hills (10) and North Garo Hills (1), South Garo Hills (1). The newly recovered patients are from East Jaintia Hills (1), West Khasi Hills (1) ,East Khasi Hills (3) and Ri Bhoi (1).