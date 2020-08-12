TURA: In the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases in East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, has issued advisory as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of virus in the district.

According to the advisory, all the persons returning from East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts will have to observe isolation at home for 7 days and in case of occurrence of any symptoms of COVID-19, the returnees are advised to call the IDSP Helpline number 9485113132.

The persons returning after availing medical treatments in any one of the hospitals in Shillong will have to call the IDSP Helpline and also to report to Corona Care Centre in Williamnagar on their arrival for testing and they will have to observe 14 days home quarantine.

The Deputy Commissioner also advised the people to postpone or cancel the travel plans to East Khasi Hills or Ri Bhoi districts unless extremely urgent.