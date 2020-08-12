BJP tells CM about tardy progress of NDA schemes

SHILLONG: The ruling MDA coalition, much accused by the opposition for its non-performance, is now faced with criticism from its own ally — BJP.

Picking holes in the government, the State BJP said on Tuesday that the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes were tardy and wanted Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to ensure remedial action.

Elaborating, BJP State President, Ernest Mawrie pointed out that the Union Government had released Rs 87 crore for the Jal Jeevan Yojana but the progress of the scheme has been very slow in the state.

Citing lacunae in the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Yojana, Mawrie said that even this scheme is not being implemented properly as in some rural areas, transformers are lying over a year while villagers are waiting for the electrification. “If this scheme can be fast tracked, it would also bring revenue to the MeECL,” he said.

As far as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the BJP president said that he had received complaints about the scheme not being implemented “in a right way”.

Asking the government to ensure that high quality is done under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Mawrie asked the government to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the people directly.

Mawrie said that these schemes would be a blessing for the state if these Centrally-sponsored programmes are implemented without any loss of time.

When asked if the party has taken up the matter with the government, he said that for some schemes, he had already apprised the government of the concerns of the party while for some, they were preparing to shoot a letter.

He also said that the central party leadership in New Delhi frequently seeks feedback from him on the status of implementation of the centre’s flagship schemes and he submitted his internal assessment report to the party headquarters.