Assembly panel finds lacunae in skill training

SHILLONG: The chairperson of Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment, Ampareen Lyngdoh, has informed that the skill training programmes that the Commerce and Industries Department is conducting are obsolete and outdated.

After the meeting of the committee on Tuesday, Lyngdoh added that the stipends that the department was giving to the beneficiaries of the programme were also inadequate.

The members of the panel met the officials from the department to know the status of the skill training programmes. Lyngdoh revealed that almost all the training centres in the state could only take 4-10 trainees at a time. “We have requested the Commerce and Industries department to come up with a master plan, keeping in mind the increase in the number of unemployed individuals in Meghalaya,” she said.

Lyngdoh added that the committee will hold a meeting again with the department to discuss the master plan.

“We will be taking up a spot inspection of the institute located in Shillong on August 28, where we will have a better insight into the kinds of programmes conducted by the department. We are also of the opinion that the department should benefit from the Skill India programme that is hugely funded by the Centre, in the state,” she said.