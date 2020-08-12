Cong MLAs unbending on change demand

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: If anybody thought that after Monday’s marathon meeting called by the AICC General Secretary, Luizinho Faleiro, the tussle over presidentship of the party in Meghalaya is over, they should think twice.

The move for change in leadership is unlikely to die down as the restive pro-change MLAs vowing to continue with their demand, sources said.

Despite the fact that the meeting decided to energise the party for the coming Assembly polls, these MLAs are not convinced. They believe that the party can be revitalised only by an active PCC President.

“In any case the term of the incumbent President, Celestine Lyngdoh is coming to an end this December and there has to be a new President,” one of the leaders said on condition of anonymity.

These MLAs mainly from Khasi Hills had shot off a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi demanding a change in MPCC President to revive the party cadres and frontal organisations for the elections ahead. They are sore that the party under current leadership is not playing its effective role as an opposition despite having a good strength in the House.

Faleiro assured the legislators and PCC leaders that their concern will be addressed by revitalising the party at all levels. Celestine had also assured him that he would find time along with two Working Presidents — Vincent H Pala and James Lyngdoh — to reach to the party cadres and all frontal organisations.

The MLAs, it seems, are bent upon a change even if it is in the year end without which they feel the party cannot come back to power since there is no effective leadership. They also made it clear the MLAs are very much part of the PCC and have every right to review its functioning.

In Monday’s meeting an impression was created that the MLAs should confine themselves to CLP not meddle with functioning of the PCC, the sources said. Being elected, the MLAs have more responsibility to fulfil promises than those who are appointed or nominated, they pointed out hinting that PCC President himself lost in the Assembly polls.

Commenting on their choice of Charles Pyngrope as next PCC President the sources said that the former Speaker has won elections and proven his mettle with the AICC appointing him as secretary in-charge of Manipur. His name came up for the MPCC President’s post many times earlier, they said.