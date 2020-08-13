Woman cop gets Home minister’s award

SHILLONG: Handakaruhi P Lytan, a woman police sub-inspector, has been conferred the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in investigation.

She is among 21 women police personnel to receive the award.

A total of 121 officers from across the country were selected for the recognition.

A Home ministry statement said that the medal was constituted in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigation officers.