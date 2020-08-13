KSU overrules CM on railway project in state

SHILLONG: As a sequel to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s recent statement on reviving the stalled rail-head project at Byrnihat, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Byrnihat circle has renewed its opposition to the idea saying that the state should instead expedite implementation of laws to tackle influx and also reminded the government of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) resolution.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the president of the KSU Byrnihat circle, Wanphrang Mawthoh said that it would continue to oppose railway lines by all means and maintained that the stance against railway has been consistent since the time of the union’s president, Bull Nangjop Lyngdoh. “We need laws that will protect our land. As a community, we are looking forward to the legislators in the Secretariat to come up with laws that are strong. The government has passed a resolution on Inner Line Permit (ILP) and it should fulfil that, talks for railways can be done later, because we need laws to protect us and not any railway line”, Mawthoh said.

He observed that the Centre was trying to assert its authority on the state in the name of COVID-19, the draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020, National Education Policy and imposition of railway lines.

He warned that the KSU would not sit idle if the government forcibly attempts to go ahead with its plan.