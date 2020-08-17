1245 shops to open in Iewduh today

SHILLONG: Inspite of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city in the last few days, Iewduh — the largest traditional market in the state — is set to open up further, with the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner permitting 1,245 shops to open thrice a week of which 623 shops will open daily from 8 am to 6 pm under regulated arrangements to be made by the Syiem of Hima Mylliem.

The order, issued on Saturday, states that shop owners must strictly adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures and mandatory compliance to all the advisories of the Health department.

The Syiem of Hima Mylliem will ensure due compliance by the shop owners to the norms, protocols and advisories of the government.

All shopkeepers and customers have been asked to maintain social distancing of at least six feet, avoid overcrowding, follow hand etiquette and to wear mask at all times. Shop owners are to provide hand sanitisers at the entry and exit of the shop and ensure frequent sanitisation of their premises.

The order further states that violation of any or all the norms and protocols will entail legal action and closure of the shops.