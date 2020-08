SHILLONG: Over 300 BSF personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19 infection in the state, have come forward to donate their plasma.

A BSF statement informed that the Force is maintaining close coordination with NEIGRIHMS and soon plasma therapy will take final shape.

Lauding the efforts of the personnel, BSF Meghalaya IG, Kuldeep Saini, said, “Every blood plasma donor is a life saver”.