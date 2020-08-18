44 new cases, bulk in EKH

SHILLONG: The state reported 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 40 from East Khasi Hills district alone.

Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War informed that three cases were reported from West Garo Hills and one from East Jaintia Hills.

In East Khasi Hills, one case was reported from the BSF while one person, who is a high-risk contact of a positive case, also tested positive besides 38 people from Rilbong here. In West Garo Hills, the three people who tested positive are from Tikrikilla while an interstate driver tested positive in East Jaintia Hills.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 733, including 423 in East Khasi Hills (BSF-72, Armed Forces-70 and others-281). West Garo Hills now has 184 cases, Ri Bhoi has 100, North Garo Hills-8, East Jaintia Hills-5, West Jaintia Hills-4, three each in West Khasi Hills and South West Garo Hills, two in South Garo Hills and one in South West Khasi Hills. Four people also recovered on Monday, including two in East Khasi Hills and one each in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 679.

War also informed that 43,872 samples have been sent for testing. Out of these, results of 42,137 are negative while those of 317 were awaited.

The DHS (MI) said so far the number of returnees to the state is 28,380.