Border trade from Dawki resumes

SHILLONG: Trade from Dawki to Bangladesh resumed on Monday after a gap of almost five months.

A truckload of tomatoes and four limestone-laden trucks entered Bangladesh from Dawki following all health protocols, an exporter from the border said.

“All the protocols were followed while transporting goods from Dawki and the drivers of the trucks wore PPE”, the exporter added.

The Meghalaya International Exporters Chamber of Commerce (MIECC) has engaged three workers to carry out manual sanitisation of trucks.

The MIECC, however, opposed installation of bio- herbal sanitisation tunnel in the border as the truckers will have to pay Rs 250 each.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, the MIECC said that two persons entrusted by the government came to meet the executive members of MIECC regarding the sanitisation of trucks returning from Bangladesh after unloading goods.

However, the MIECC said that payment of Rs 250 per vehicle for sanitisation is not acceptable since the organisation has already arranged manual sanitisation of incoming and outgoing vehicles.

The MIECC wanted to know from the chief minister why only Dawki Land Customs Station was singled out as other land customs stations are using manual sanitisation process.