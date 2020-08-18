Cong seeks inquiry into ‘irregular’ appointments

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has demanded an independent inquiry, preferably by the CBI, into the appointment of 128 people as Skilled Multi-Tasking Assistants on contractual basis in various departments without advertising the vacancies for the posts, which, the party feels, is a violation of the job reservation policy of the state.

Congress Spokesperson, Zenith Sangma, on Monday alleged that the first appointment of 52 posts was made on June 26 while the second, for 76 posts, was made on July 1.

Stating that these irregularities and haphazard appointment should be immediately investigated, he said that the party will be more than happy if the investigation is handed over to the CBI.

Sangma alleged that the people who have been appointed are from Shillong city and its peripheral areas.

“This has never happened before, when people from only one category were appointed. It clearly defeats the very spirit of the job reservation policy. The people who were appointed are only from the Khasi category,” Sangma stated.

When asked, the Congress spokesperson said that details about the qualifications of those appointed is not available since the appointment was made without any advertisements.

He said that the 128 people have been appointed on contractual basis as of now.