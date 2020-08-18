FIR over FB post against CM

SHILLONG: An FIR has been filed against a former Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) officer for alleged derogatory remark against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Facebook.

Police sources informed that the FIR was filed by one social activist , Nilbath Ch Marak of Williamnagar, against the ex-MCS officer, Santosh Marak, who had allegedly posted the derogatory message on Facebook.

According to the FIR, the post is highly insulting not only to the community but to the whole state.

Police said that a case has been registered under the IT Act and the matter is under investigation.

No arrest has been made so far.