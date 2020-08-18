Ri Bhoi COVID screening point relocated again

NONGPOH: The Ri Bhoi district administration on Monday shifted the COVID-19 screening check point to Byrnihat from 13th Mile Tamulkuchi after the Assam government wrote to the state government raising concern over the difficulties faced by its people due to the presence of the check point in its area.

Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said the new check point, which is located near the Byrnihat bridge on the Meghalaya side, will be functional from Monday for screening of persons entering the state as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the district and the state as a whole.

She also informed that the new check point will be functional 24×7 to maintain strict measures and screening of every person entering the state. Though the new check point’s space is relatively small compared to the previous one, Kurbah said it would help in minimising and curbing the unchecked entry of outsiders into the state considering its location.

Kurbah also informed that the facility for screening of those going outside the state would be made functional in the next few days near the new check point, whereas for truckers and heavy vehicles entering the state, the screening will be done at the Weigh Bridge located at Umling.