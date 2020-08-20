Cases surge again, tally up to 804

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Wednesday reported a significant spike of 78 new COVID-19 positive cases which took the number of active cases in the state to 804.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that out of the 78 new cases, two are from North Garo Hills, 47 from East Khasi Hills, two from East Jaintia Hills and 27 from West Garo Hills, which include 18 BSF personnel and 19 civilians.

Giving a break-up of the new cases, Dr War said that the 47 cases in East Khasi Hills include 17 from BSF while 18 were detected during random testing at Jhalupara. Six cases each were also reported during the random testing in the Anjalee area and at Upper Mawprem.

He informed that of the 804 active cases, East Khasi Hills accounts for 417 (BSF 96, civilians 298 and Armed Forces 76).

Among the remaining, West Khasi Hills has 3, South West Khasi Hills has 1, Ri Bhoi has 95, West Jaintia Hills has 4, East Jaintia Hills has 8, West Garo Hills has 207, South West Garo Hills has 4, South Garo Hills has 2 and North Garo Hills has 10.

On the other hand, Dr War said that 40 people recovered on Wednesday taking the number of recoveries to 725.

So far 44,695 samples have been sent for testing out of which 42,700 tested negative and results of 416 samples are awaited.